“An Act of Love” at Buda United Methodist Church

Published by Haysfreepress1 on Wed, 11/02/2016 - 1:14pm

Buda United Methodist Church will be hosting a screening of the film “An Act of Love” at noon on Sunday, November 6th 

The movie tells the story of an unwitting advocate in the fight for equal rights within the Church, Rev. Frank Schaefer, who had his ministerial credentials revoked in December 2013 after officiating his son’s same-sex wedding.

All are welcome to this event. See more info here.

Date: 
Sunday, November 6, 2016 - 12:00pm

