19th Annual Empty Bowls Project

Mark your calendars for the 19th Annual Empty Bowls Project held on Sunday, November 6, at the Mercer Street Dance Hall from 11 AM until 3 PM. For only a $25 donation, you can select from more than 1,200 beautifully hand-crafted bowls and enjoy gourmet soups donated by Dripping Springs and Austin restaurants and local chefs. It's a fun day to share a wonderful meal, listen to live music, and support Helping Hands, our local food pantry that for over 30 years has provided support to our neighbors in need. 

Sunday, November 6, 2016 - 11:00am

