19th Annual Empty Bowls Project
Mark your calendars for the 19th Annual Empty Bowls Project held on Sunday, November 6, at the Mercer Street Dance Hall from 11 AM until 3 PM. For only a $25 donation, you can select from more than 1,200 beautifully hand-crafted bowls and enjoy gourmet soups donated by Dripping Springs and Austin restaurants and local chefs. It's a fun day to share a wonderful meal, listen to live music, and support Helping Hands, our local food pantry that for over 30 years has provided support to our neighbors in need.
Date:
Sunday, November 6, 2016 - 11:00am
