Buda VFW Recruitment Meeting
ATTENTION VETERANS
The VFW is initiating a new VFW Post in the City of Buda, and we will have our 2nd recruiting meeting on September 28, 2016 at 7 PM at the main Fire Station located at Fire Station #1 at 209 Jack C. Hays Trail.
If you served in a war zone from WWII all the way through the most recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, you are most welcome to come by and join the VFW and make your voice heard. Our main mission is Veterans helping Veterans.
For further information, contact Bob Holcomb: 512-656-3226 or bholcomb7@austin.rr.com
Date:
Wednesday, September 28, 2016 - 7:00pm
