Charles D'Ambrosio readings, signings

Charles D'Ambrosio is the author of two books of fiction, The Point and Other Stories, a finalist for the PEN/Hemingway Award, and The Dead Fish Museum, a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award, and two collections of essays, Orphans, and Loitering: New & Collected Essays. His stories have appeared in The New YorkerThe Paris ReviewZoetrope All-Story, and A Public Space. His work has been selected for the Pushcart Prize, Best American Short Stories, and the O. Henry Award. He has been the recipient of a Lannan Literary Fellowship, a Whiting Writer's Award and an Academy Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Come out and see D'Ambrosio at the upcoming readings and book signings at Texas State University on Thursday, Nov 17 at 3:30 p.m. and the Katherine Anne Porter Literary Center on Friday, Nov 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 17, 2016 - 3:30pm

