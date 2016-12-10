Citation by Publication
The State of Texas,
County of Hays
Cause No. 16-1746
To: Unknown Father
NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. of the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.
The petition of Ismenia Milagro Graves-Gonzales and Joseline Carolina Rosales-Graves, Petitioner(s), was filed in the 207th District Court of Hays County, Texas on August 23, 2016 and is numbered 16-1746 on the docket of said court, and entitled IN THE INTEREST OF JAROL ANTONIO ROSALES-GRAVES, A CHILD.
THE NATURE OF SAID SUIT IS A REQUEST TO issue citation and notice as required by law and that the court make orders for conservatorship of, possession of, and access to the child and naming Petitioner joint managing conservator of said child all as more fully appears in the petition on file in this suit.
The date and place of birth of the child(ren) who is(are) the subject of the suit.
JAROL ANTONIO ROSALES-GRAVES; born in HAYS COUNTY; on JANUARY 12, 2014
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree in the children's interest which will be binding upon you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the children's adoption.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said court at San Marcos, Texas on this the 29th day of September, 2016.
Requested by:
Michael Shulman
Attorney at Law
608 South Guadalupe Street
San Marcos, TX 78666
BEVERLY CRUMLEY
HAYS COUNTY DISTRICT CLERK
712 S. STAGECOACH TRAIL, STE. 2211
SAN MARCOS, TEXAS 78666
BY: CHRISTINA CORDERO, DEPUTY
Ad Category:
26/10/2016 (1 week)
