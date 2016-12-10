Citation by Publication

The State of Texas,

County of Hays

Cause No. 16-1746

To: Unknown Father

NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. of the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.

The petition of Ismenia Milagro Graves-Gonzales and Joseline Carolina Rosales-Graves, Petitioner(s), was filed in the 207th District Court of Hays County, Texas on August 23, 2016 and is numbered 16-1746 on the docket of said court, and entitled IN THE INTEREST OF JAROL ANTONIO ROSALES-GRAVES, A CHILD.

THE NATURE OF SAID SUIT IS A REQUEST TO issue citation and notice as required by law and that the court make orders for conservatorship of, possession of, and access to the child and naming Petitioner joint managing conservator of said child all as more fully appears in the petition on file in this suit.

The date and place of birth of the child(ren) who is(are) the subject of the suit.

JAROL ANTONIO ROSALES-GRAVES; born in HAYS COUNTY; on JANUARY 12, 2014

The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree in the children's interest which will be binding upon you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the children's adoption.

Issued and given under my hand and seal of said court at San Marcos, Texas on this the 29th day of September, 2016.

Requested by:

Michael Shulman

Attorney at Law

608 South Guadalupe Street

San Marcos, TX 78666

BEVERLY CRUMLEY

HAYS COUNTY DISTRICT CLERK

712 S. STAGECOACH TRAIL, STE. 2211

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS 78666

BY: CHRISTINA CORDERO, DEPUTY