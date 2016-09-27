CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS, COUNTY OF HAYS

To all persons interested in the Estate of Lee Ruth Mitchell, Deceased, Cause No. 16-0284-P, in the County Court at Law, Hays County, Texas.

The alleged heir(s) at law in the above-numbered and entitled estate filed an APPLICATION FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR WITH LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 401.003 AND 401.005 OF THE TEXAS ESTATES CODE in this estate on the 7th day of September, 2016, requesting that the Court determine who are the heirs and only heirs of Lee Ruth Mitchell , Deceased, and their respective shares and interests in such estate.

The Court may act on this Application at any call of the docket on or after 10:00 a.m., on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten (10) days, exclusive of the day of Publication, from the date this citation is published, at the Hays County Government Center in San Marcos, Texas.

All persons interested in this case are cited to appear before this Honorable Court by filing a written contest or answer to this Application should they desire to do so. To ensure its consideration, you or your attorney must file any objection, intervention, or response in writing with the County Clerk of Hays County, Texas on or before the above­ noted date and time.

Applicant ‘s Attorney: John H. Gilliam

302 W. Martin Luther King Dr.

San Marcos, TX 78666 (512) 535-3089

Given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the office of the Hays County Clerk in San Marcos, Texas on this the 12th day of September, 2016.

Liz Q. Gonzlez

County Clerk, Hays County, Texas

712 S. Stagecoach Trail, Suite 2008

San Marcos, Texas 78666

By Alfredo B. Sanchez, Deputy