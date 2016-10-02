Fly your Texas Flag to Honor the Heroes of Gonzales
WHEN: Thursday, October 2
WHERE: at your home or business
WHO: all Texans
WHY: to honor the 160 Texians who dared the Mexican soldiers to “Come and Take It” in Gonzales.
INFO: Sponsored by the Moon-McGehee Chapter, Daughters of The Republic of Texas,
in keeping with our dedication to the preservation and education of Texas History.
