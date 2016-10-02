Fly your Texas Flag to Honor the Heroes of Gonzales

WHEN:  Thursday, October 2
WHERE:  at your home or business
WHO:  all Texans
WHY:  to honor the 160 Texians who dared the Mexican soldiers to “Come and Take It” in Gonzales.
INFO: Sponsored by the Moon-McGehee Chapter, Daughters of The Republic of Texas,
            in keeping with our dedication to the preservation and education of Texas History.
Sunday, October 2, 2016 - 6:00am

