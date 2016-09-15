FREE COMMUNITY DANCE CLASSES

FREE COMMUNITY DANCE CLASSES STARTING UP AGAIN ON SEPTEMBER 20!

Come to the Price Center on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free line dance classes! This year, instructors Dr. Cindy Gratz and her mother Mrs. Sara Carpenter plan to teach line dances from around the world. Participants also have opportunities to perform at community events and local senior facilities (not a requirement)! “By using music and dance from around the world, I think we will touch the hearts and memories of people in this wonderful community in the San Marcos area,” said Gratz.

All classes are free. Drop in anytime and stay as long as you want. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes (or socks). No experience expected! Be prepared to laugh, to dance, and to meet some fun and fascinating folks.

Contact:    Dr. Cindy Gratz         
Phone:      (512) 392-9871           
E-Mail:      cindygratz@centurytel.net

Date: 
Repeats every week every Tuesday 5 times.
Tuesday, September 20, 2016 - 11:30am
Tuesday, September 27, 2016 - 11:30am
Tuesday, October 4, 2016 - 11:30am
Tuesday, October 11, 2016 - 11:30am
Tuesday, October 18, 2016 - 11:30am

