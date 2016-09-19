Hootenanny on the Hill
The Plum Creek Homeowners Associations invites you to the annual Hootenanny on the Hill Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Laut Park and Fairway Fields (450 Haupt in Kyle). It's a fall festival for the whole family!
Come out for a day of fun, including:10k, 5k, 3k, and 1k Fun Runs, a BBQ contest, music, bouncy houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, local vendors, a pumpkin decorating contest and good old family fun. See www.hootenannyonthehill.com for more information,
Saturday, October 8, 2016 - 11:00am
