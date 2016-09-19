Hootenanny on the Hill

Published by Haysfreepress1 on Mon, 09/19/2016 - 9:49am
The Plum Creek Homeowners Associations invites you to the annual Hootenanny on the Hill  Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Laut Park and Fairway Fields (450 Haupt in Kyle).  It's a fall festival for the whole family!
Come out for a day of fun, including:10k, 5k, 3k, and 1k Fun Runs, a BBQ contest, music, bouncy houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, local vendors, a pumpkin decorating contest and good old family fun. See www.hootenannyonthehill.com for more information, 
 
Saturday, October 8, 2016 - 11:00am

