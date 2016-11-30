INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids addressed to the City of Kyle, will be received until 2:00 P.M. on Thursday the 22nd. day of December, 2016 at the Public Works Administration Building of the City of Kyle located at 520 East Ranch Road 150 in Kyle, Texas 78640 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for furnishing all labor, material, tools and equipment and performing all work required for YARRINGTON AND FM 1626 TANKS REHABILITATION consisting of minor repairs and repainting of two welded steel water storage tanks, 250,000 gallon and 500,000 gallon capacity located in the City of Kyle, Texas

Bids must be submitted on the Bid Form provided, and must be accompanied by a bid security in a penal sum approximately equal to and not less than five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid. The security shall be in the form of a certified check or cashier's check, or bid bond furnished by a reliable surety company having authority under the laws of Texas to write surety bonds in the amount required, with such security made payable without recourse to the City of Kyle. The envelope containing the bid shall indicate clearly on the front that the bid is for YARRINGTON AND FM 1626 TANKS REHABILITATION.

The final Notice of Award of Contract shall be given to the successful bidder by the City of Kyle within sixty (60) days following the opening of bids and no bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after opening thereof. The successful Bidder must furnish a performance bond and payment bond on the forms provided, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount from a surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety.

State statutes including wage and hour provisions and contract regulations must be adhered to as they relate to this project. Contractors will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Bid Documents may be obtained at the office of Neptune-Wilkinson Associates, Inc. located at the address above upon payment of twenty-five dollars ($25.00). No refunds will be made. Copies of the Bid Documents are on file and may be examined at the following locations:

• Public Works Administration 520 E. RR 150, Kyle, Texas 78640.

• Neptune-Wilkinson Associates, Inc., 4010 Manchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704.

• McGraw Hill Construction Dodge, 3315 Central Avenue, Hot Springs, Arkansas 71913

• Builders Exchange, 4047 Naco Perrin, San Antonio, Texas 78217.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the City of Kyle may require, to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities in bids received.

Honorable R. Todd Webster, Mayor

City of Kyle