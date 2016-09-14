NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that the original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Joan Evans Everett were issued on August 22, 2016 in Docket No. 14-0257-P pending in the County Court at Law of Hays County, Texas to J. Mark Everett.

Claims against this Estate should be addressed in care of the Executor's attorney, whose name is set forth below. The address to which claims against this Estate may be presented is:

J. Mark Everett, Attorney at Law

1122 Colorado Street, Suite 1705

Austin, Texas 78701

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.