Notice to Creditors

Cause Number 16-0242-P

On the 22 day of August, 2016, Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of TERESA MAXINE SHIRLEY, Deceased, were issued to URSULA NANETTE DeGHELDER, Independent Executrix by the County Court at Law # 2 of Hays County, Texas, in cause number 16-0242-P pending upon the docket of said Court.

All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is: Steven G. Marget, Attorney at Law, whose address is 2465 S. Kirkwood, City: Houston, State: TX Zip:77077,Telephone: 281-556-3155 Fax: 281-496-7920, TX Bar Number: 12976850, Signature: /s/ Steven G. Marget