NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Ernest F. Anderson, Deceased, were issued on June 28th, 2016 under Docket No. 16-0179-P, pending in the Hays County Court at Law No. 2 of Hays County, Texas, to Fredda Anderson. Claims may be presented to the Independent Executor, addressed as follows:

Independent Executor, Estate of Ernest F. Anderson, 219 Fairview Rd. San Marcos Texas 78666

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated September 7, 2016.