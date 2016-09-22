NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Theresa G. Menem, a.k.a. Theresa Gersch Menem, Deceased, were issued on September 14, 2016, in Cause No. 16-0256-P, pending in the County Court at Law Number Two of Hays County, Texas to Broadway National Bank, as Independent Executor.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Shelly C. Fristoe Attorney at Law

7800 N. Mopac, Suite 200

Austin, TX 78759

DATED the 17th day of September, 2016.

Shelly C. Fristoe

State Bar No.: 07480800 Gabriel G. Gallas

State Bar No.: 24069750

Attorneys for Independent Executor