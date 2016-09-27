Notice to creditors IN THE ESTATE OF ROBERT W. POTTER, DECEASED
IN COUNTY COURT AT LAW SITTING IN MATTERS PROBATE OF HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS
No. 16-0265-P
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Robert W. Potter, Deceased, were issued on September 13, 2016, in Cause No. 16-0265-P, pending in the County Court at Law of Hays County, Texas, to: Anna Martinez Boling.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Anna Martinez Boling, Independent Executor
The Boling Law Firm, PLLC
Plum Creek Square
140 Kirkham Circle
Kyle, Texas 78640
DATED the 13TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2016.
THE BOLING LAW FIRM, PLLC
Plum Creek Square
140 Kirkham Circle
Kyle, Texas 78640
Tel: (877) 629-5353
Fax: (877) 629-3130
Anna Martinez Boling Ð SBN: 00791188
E-mail: annaboling@bolinglawfirm.com
Ana Marilín “Mari” Garza Ð SBN: 24084385
E-mail: marigarza@bolinglawfirm.com
Attorneys for Anna Martinez Boling
