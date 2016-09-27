Notice to creditors IN THE ESTATE OF ROBERT W. POTTER, DECEASED

IN COUNTY COURT AT LAW SITTING IN MATTERS PROBATE OF HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS

No. 16-0265-P

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Robert W. Potter, Deceased, were issued on September 13, 2016, in Cause No. 16-0265-P, pending in the County Court at Law of Hays County, Texas, to: Anna Martinez Boling.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Anna Martinez Boling, Independent Executor

The Boling Law Firm, PLLC

Plum Creek Square

140 Kirkham Circle

Kyle, Texas 78640

DATED the 13TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2016.

THE BOLING LAW FIRM, PLLC

Plum Creek Square

140 Kirkham Circle

Kyle, Texas 78640

Tel: (877) 629-5353

Fax: (877) 629-3130

Anna Martinez Boling Ð SBN: 00791188

E-mail: annaboling@bolinglawfirm.com

Ana Marilín “Mari” Garza Ð SBN: 24084385

E-mail: marigarza@bolinglawfirm.com

Attorneys for Anna Martinez Boling