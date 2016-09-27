Notice to Creditors IN THE ESTATE OF TIMOTHY ELDON WEISHEIT, DECEASED

IN COUNTY COURT AT LAW SITTING IN MATTERS PROBATE OF HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS

No. 16-0274-P

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Timothy Eldon Weisheit, Deceased, were issued on September 13, 2016, in Cause No. 16-0274-P, pending in the County Court at Law No. 2, Hays County, Texas, to: Jay Capps and Al LeBlanc.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Jay Capps

1000 Springlake Dr.

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

c/o: Al LeBlanc

212 Arikara

Buda, TX 78610

DATED the 13TH day of September, 2016.

THE BOLING LAW FIRM, PLLC

Plum Creek Square

140 Kirkham Circle

Kyle, TX 78640

Tel: (877) 629-5353

Fax: (877) 629-3130

Anna Martinez Boling – SBN: 00791188

E-mail: annaboling@bolinglawfirm.com

Ana Marilín “Mari” Garza – SBN: 24084385

E-mail: marigarza@bolinglawfirm.com

Attorneys for Jay Capps and Al LeBlanc