Notice to Creditors IN THE ESTATE OF TIMOTHY ELDON WEISHEIT, DECEASED
IN COUNTY COURT AT LAW SITTING IN MATTERS PROBATE OF HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS
No. 16-0274-P
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Timothy Eldon Weisheit, Deceased, were issued on September 13, 2016, in Cause No. 16-0274-P, pending in the County Court at Law No. 2, Hays County, Texas, to: Jay Capps and Al LeBlanc.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jay Capps
1000 Springlake Dr.
Dripping Springs, TX 78620
c/o: Al LeBlanc
212 Arikara
Buda, TX 78610
DATED the 13TH day of September, 2016.
THE BOLING LAW FIRM, PLLC
Plum Creek Square
140 Kirkham Circle
Kyle, TX 78640
Tel: (877) 629-5353
Fax: (877) 629-3130
Anna Martinez Boling – SBN: 00791188
E-mail: annaboling@bolinglawfirm.com
Ana Marilín “Mari” Garza – SBN: 24084385
E-mail: marigarza@bolinglawfirm.com
Attorneys for Jay Capps and Al LeBlanc
Ad Category:
05/10/2016 (1 week)
- Log in to post comments