Notice of Public Hearing

BUDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION PUBLIC HEARING

October 26, 2016

In accordance with the Development Corporation Act, Sections 505.159 and 505.160 of the Texas Local Government Code, a public hearing will be held by the Buda Economic Development Corporation, a Type B economic development corporation, on October 26, 2016 at 5:30 p.m., at the Buda City Hall located at 121 Main Street, Buda, Texas, to solicit input prior to expending funds in support of the following project: to provide a financial incentive not to exceed $40,000, to Cleveland's, for economic development purposes, being assistance with the construction costs and permitting fees associated with an expansion of their existing facility located at 100 Main Street Buda, TX, which shall primarily consist of an enclosed raised patio structure. It is requested that you make your views known, either in person or by writing to the Buda Economic Development Corporation.

Notice posted at the Buda Economic Development office and Buda City Hall, October 14, 2016.

Ann Miller, Executive Director

Buda Economic Development Corporation