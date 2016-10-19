Notice of Public Hearing

BUDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION PUBLIC HEARING

October 26, 2016

In accordance with the Development Corporation Act, Sections 505.159 and 505.160 of the Texas Local Government Code, a public hearing will be held by the Buda Economic Development Corporation, a Type B economic development corporation, on October 26, 2016 at 5:30 p.m., at the Buda City Hall located at 121 Main Street, Buda, Texas, to solicit input prior to expending funds in support of the following project: to provide a financial incentive not to exceed $20,000, to GMAG Holdings, for economic development purposes, being assistance with the permitting and inspection fees, and infrastructure development costs associated with the construction of a new facility to house Chip Semiconductor on South Loop 4 Buda, TX. It is requested that you make your views known, either in person or by writing to the Buda Economic Development Corporation.

Notice posted at the Buda Economic Development office and Buda City Hall, October 17, 2016.

Ann Miller, Executive Director

Buda Economic Development Corporation