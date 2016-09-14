NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

KYLE PKWY SELF STORAGE

5141 Cromwell Dr. Kyle, TX 78640

will hold a Public Auction of property being sold for CASH to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will be held on Tuesday, September 27 at 11:50 a.m. 

The contents in the space of Simaila Tairou contains: Bow & arrow, Yamaha motorcycle frame, motorcycle parts, copier, monitor, other misc. items.

