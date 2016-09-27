Notice of Public Sale

Morningstar Mini Storage wishes to avail themselves of the Texas Provision of chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code and will conduct a Public Sale to the highest bidder for cash on their premises. This sale is being listed below.

The company reserves the right to reject any bid and withdraw any from the sale at any time.

Date: 10/10/2016

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Morningstar Mini Storage, 1001 W. Goforth Rd., Buda, TX 78610

Units:

Unit 1010 – Marrivel Mancias – mattress, luggage, vanity, lawn mower, misc. items

Unit 2093 – Sheila Mae Burbage – hope chest, furniture, boxes, misc. household

Unit 3064 – Kristeen Garcia – printer, fuffel bag, misc. items

Unit 3111 – Jennifer Alfaro – TVs, motor scooter, furniture, house décor, boxes, misc. household