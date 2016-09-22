Notice of Public Sale
Morningstar Mini Storage wishes to avail themselves of the Texas Provision of chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code and will conduct a Public Sale to the highest bidder for cash on their premises. This sale is being listed below.
The company reserves the right to reject any bid and withdraw any from the sale at any time.
This sale is listed below.
Date: 10/10/2016
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Morningstar Mini Storage, 1001 W. Goforth Rd., Buda, TX 78610
Units:
Unit 1010 – Marrivel Mancias – mattress, luggage, vanity, lawn mower, misc. items
Unit 2093 – Sheila Mae Burbage – hope chest, furniture, boxes, misc. household
Unit 3064 – Kristeen Garcia – printer, fuffel bag, misc. items
Unit 3111 – Jennifer Alfaro – TVs, motor scooter, furniture, house décor, boxes, misc. household
