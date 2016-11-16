Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code hereby gives notice of public sale under said act to wit: This sale will be held on November 29, 2016 at 11:45 AM. Safe-n-Sound Self Storage is located at 1602 Goforth Road, Kyle, Texas 78640. The property in the storage unit(s) listed under tenant’s name is being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The property contents of all storage unit(s) sold at this sale are purchased “as is” “where is” for CASH/CREDIT. Safe-n-Sound Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or to cancel any public sale advertised. Announcement made the day of the sale takes precedence over any printed materials.

Auctioneer:

Chad Larson # 17344

Jordan Keeton 10x10 – Full of household misc. items.