Notice of Sale

Notice is hereby given pursuant of Chapter 59 Texas Property Code, (Chapter 576 Acts Of the 68th Legislature Regular Session 1983). Storquest Self Storage will sell at public sale, by competitive bidding to satisfy a landlord’s lien, the personal property of: Trinidad Salas, Sam Alaniz, Josh Brown, Michael Crockett, Rosa Salas, Christina Shelton, Jareld L Price III, Liberatore Dameris, Linda Ruiz, Lea Magruder, Michael Loosier

Date and Time: Sept. 23, 2016 at 10 a.m.

Location: StorQuest Self Storage, 5500 FM 2770