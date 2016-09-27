Notice of Sale of Real Estate

STATE OF TEXAS, COUNTY OF HAYS

By virtue of an First Order of Sale issued out of the 22nd District Court of Hays County, Texas, on a judgment rendered in favor of Silverado Homeowners Association, Inc. against Donna Speegle in Cause No. 14-1473, I did on the 3rd day of August, 2016 at 10:00 a.m., levy on the following described tract of land in Kyle, Hays County, Texas, as the property of Defendant, Donna Speegle:

Lot 1, Block C, Silverado at Plum Creek Section 1A, a subdivision in Hays County, Texas, according to the map or plat thereof filed in Volume 10, Pages 183 of the Plat Records of Hays County, Texas. Locally known as 100 Colt Loop, Kyle, Texas 78640.

On October 4, 2016, the first Tuesday of the month, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at approximately 10:00 a.m., at the main entrance door of the Hays County Government Center located at 712 S. Stagecoach Trail San Marcos, Texas 78666, I will offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash in hand, all the right, title, and interest of the Defendant in the property.

Dated August 3, 2016.

JAMES H. KOHLER

Constable Pct. 2

Hays County, Texas

By: C. Verastegui, Deputy