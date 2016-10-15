OKTOBERFEST & BBQ COOK- OFF
Enjoy country fun in Creedmoor on Saturday, October 15, 2016, at the Creedmoor Community Center, 12511 FM 1625, Creedmoor, TX 78610. The festival includes a pancake breakfast at 8:00 AM, a parade at 9:00 AM, wildlife tours of Texas Disposal System Ranch, craft and food vendors, a petting zoo and pony rides, live auction at 2:00 PM, displays of Star Flight and emergency service vehicles, BBQ Cook-Off all day, and much more! Free admission and free parking.
The festival is sponsored by the Creedmoor Community Center Friends Association, a 501(c)(3) organization, and festival moneys help maintain and improve the community center and surrounding park and playground.
Date:
Saturday, October 15, 2016 - 8:00am
- Log in to post comments