Rebels and Rides
The Hays Band Boosters are hosting an Inaugural Rebels and Rides Car Show at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center on Nov. 12, 2016 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Boosters are asking for sponsors and participants. If you’d like to show your car, truck or motorcycle, you can register for $20. Prizes will be awarded to the “Top Ten” along with some special guest judge awards.
For registration and sponsorship opportunities, go to haysbands.org/fundraising.html.
This is a fundraising event for the Hays Bands Boosters who support the band programs at Dalhstrom, McCormick and Barton Middle Schools and Hays High School.
Date:
Saturday, November 12, 2016 - 10:00am
