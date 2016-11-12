Rebels and Rides

Published by Haysfreepress1 on Fri, 10/21/2016 - 2:06pm

The Hays Band Boosters are hosting an Inaugural Rebels and Rides Car Show at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center on Nov. 12, 2016 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The Boosters are asking for sponsors and participants. If you’d like to show your car, truck or motorcycle, you can register for $20. Prizes will be awarded to the “Top Ten” along with some special guest judge awards. 

For registration and sponsorship opportunities, go to haysbands.org/fundraising.html. 

This is a fundraising event for the Hays Bands Boosters who support the band programs at Dalhstrom, McCormick and Barton Middle Schools and Hays High School. 

Date: 
Saturday, November 12, 2016 - 10:00am

Hays Free Press

113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Fax: 512-268-0262

