Request for Proposals

Hays CISD is Requesting Proposals for RFP #25-101701MS Local Tax Roll Audit. Proposals will be accepted until 10-26-16 at 2:00 p.m. local time. Specifications are available in the HCISD Purchasing Office (512-268-2141 ext 6035) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday or on the Public Purchase web site (www.publicpurchase.com). Responses must be delivered to the HCISD Purchasing department by the date and time indicated above. Late bids will be returned unopened. The HCISD Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids and waive all formalities in the bid process.