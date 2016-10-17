Second Annual Salt & Light Festival
On Oct. 29 from 5-10:30 p.m., come out to 400 W Center St. in Kyle for this free event featuring free BBQ by celebrity pit masters such as Robert Sierra, free games, train rides, treats, and more. Teenagers have VIP access to the Teen Tent. At 8:30 p.m., enjoy a youth festival featuring live worship band Stories of Storms and guest speaker Richard Porche. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1547829748855270 for more info.
Date:
Saturday, October 29, 2016 - 5:00pm
- Log in to post comments