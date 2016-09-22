THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: DEDRICK LOTT

And To All Whom It May Concern, Defendants(s) GREETINGS:

YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two days after you were served this citation, the same being October 3, 2016 a default judgment may be taken against you.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear and answer before the 274th District Court, Hays County, Texas, at San Marcos then and there to answer the Petition for Declaratory Relief filed in said Court on the August 12, 2016, and said suit being numbered 16-1657 on the docket of said Court, wherein Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC is the Plaintiff and Dedrick Lott and Giant Smile, LLC are the Defendants.

The nature of said suit is as follows: This suit is an action for rescission of a foreclosure sale that was conducted on November 3, 2015 on property located at 131 Ruddy Cove, San Marcos, Texas 78666, legally described as Lot Thirty-Four (34), Block E, Brookhollow Club Estates, Phase Two, situated in Guadalupe County, Texas according to plat thereof recorded in Volume 5, Page 16A, Plat Records of Guadalupe County, Texas and declaration nullifying and voiding a post-sale substitute trustee’s deed and deed without warranty dated November 19, 2015 and April 25, 2016 respectively.

ALL AS MORE FULLY APPEARS OF RECORD ON FILE IN THIS OFFICE, AND WHICH REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR ALL INTENTS AND PURPOSES.

ISSUED AND GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL of said Court at office, on this the 18th day of August, 2016.

REQUESTED BY:

Preston H Neel

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

One Federal Place

1819 Fifth Avenue North

Birmingham, AL 35203

205-521-8000

BEVERLY CRUMLEY

Hays County District Clerk

Hays County Government Center

712 Stagecoach Trail, Ste. 2211

San Marcos, Texas 78666

By Kathy Orlowski, Deputy