IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO

1. GERARD PRICE, alleged father, of JAZMINE PRICE; DOB: 12/30/14;

Cause No. 16-7-01873-8; A Dependency Petition was filed 6/29/16;

AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

A Fact Finding Hearing will be held on this matter on: October 4, 2016 at 1:30 P.M. at Pierce County Family and Juvenile Court, 5501 6th Avenue, Tacoma WA 98406.

YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR CHILD IS DEPENDENT AS DEFINED IN RCW 13.34.030(6). THIS BEGINS A JUDICIAL PROCESS WHICH COULD RESULT IN PERMANENT LOSS OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER A DEPENDENCY ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, calls DSHS at 1-800-423-6246. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.

DATED this 23RD day of August, 2016 by PEGGY PIWONSKI, Deputy County Clerk