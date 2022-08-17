Kyle Market Days continue to be successful

By Amira Van Leeuwen

KYLE — The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department hosted one of its Kyle Market Days Saturday at Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park.

Community members attending the market strolled through the park while listening to DJ 2DQ and supporting small businesses.

“I come for the plants and for the arts and crafts,” said community member Char Flippo.

About 40 local vendors attended the event.

Arrowmound Studio LLC, a small arts and crafts business that makes handmade clay pins, trinket dishes and stud earrings, and Maravilla Mini Boutique, a boutique that aims to bring culture and color to people’s homes through authentic Mexican Artisanal items, were a couple of the small businesses in attendance.

Political organizations like the Kyle/Buda Area Democrats (KBAD), Hays County Republicans and Kyle Republicans were also in attendance to help register voters and talk to community members about candidates for upcoming elections.

Aside from businesses, local community organizations also attended to raise money for their organization. The Wallace Middle School Royals Dance Team was selling bags of popcorn and other concession items to fundraise for a second dance competition this year.

After walking around in the Texas heat, community members were also invited to stop and get fresh lemonade from Troop 1948, an all-girl BSA Troop chartered by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12058 in Kyle. People could also purchase food from KnightFire BBQ, a food truck that sells a variety of brisket and pulled pork food items.

The Kiwanis Club of Kyle-Buda was also in attendance to distribute donations of backpacks filled with school supplies.

Community member and parent Gennie Viana said the Kiwanis Club was helpful in supporting families through challenging financial situations.

“It’s really nice that the community brought us together and gave us a helping hand,” Viana said.

Susan Reyna, Kyle-Buda Kiwanis Bikes for Books chair, said about 400 kids pre-registered to receive donations. The organization expects to distribute over 500 backpacks filled with school supplies for each grade level.

“We’re just super grateful to all our sponsors,” Reyna said. The Kiwanis Club had 32 sponsors, including Target, the Kyle and Buda police departments, Johnny G. Barber Shop and the Kyle Area Senior Zone.

The next Kyle Market Days will be on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park.