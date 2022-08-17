Texas Rangers investigate in-custody death at Hays County Jail

Staff Report

HAYS COUNTY — A medical emergency was called for an inmate incarcerated at the Hays County Jail on Aug. 16 at approximately 4:58 p.m.

The inmate, identified as James Warren

Knight, 41, from Dripping Springs, was seen by jail medical staff and was then transported to a local area hospital. Hospital staff began treatment on Knight but

despite their efforts, Knight was pronounced dead on August 17th at 5:59 am.

The preliminary investigation does not indicate any foul play; however, the autopsy results are pending, according to a news release.

Knight was in custody for multiple charges out of Hays County to include Resisting Arrest/Search or Transport – Class A misdemeanor, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon –

Class A misdemeanor, Criminal Mischief – Class B misdemeanor, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 2nd degree Felony, Violation of Protective Order – Class A misdemeanor, Tampering with ID Number – Class A misdemeanor and a charge out of

Austin Police Department for Possession of Child Pornography – 3rd degree Felony.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and any further questions will need to be directed to the Department of Public Safety.