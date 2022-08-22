See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
You are at:»»»UPDATED: FM 2001 project on hold
Hays Free Press file photo

UPDATED: FM 2001 project on hold

By on Buda, Hays County, News

[Editor’s Note: This post was updated at 11:55 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 to reflect that the project is temporarily on hold.]

Staff Report

BUDA – The FM 2001 project is temporarily on hold due to forecasted rain.

Updated information regarding the road closure/detour will be posted when it becomes available.

The Texas Department of Transporation (TxDOT) was originally set to close FM 2001 for approximately one week beginning on Monday, Aug. 22 — this would be east of Calle Alta Road and north of Satterwhite Road.

FM 2001 Detour Map

The roadway closure is needed to complete improvements at the tie-in of existing FM 2001 and the realignment of FM 2001 that is currently under construction, according to a news release

Travelers attempting to access I-35 and FM 2001 will utilize Old Goforth Road (CR 119) and Hillside Terrace (CR 133). Travelers should allow for additional time to navigate the detour route during this time period. Portions of existing FM 2001 will be available for local access only, as described on the detour map. Message boards reminding travelers of the upcoming road closure will be in place by Monday, August 15, 2002, and proper detour signage will be placed along the detour route to help travelers navigate the detour to arrive at their destinations.

For any questions regarding the road closure or detour, please contact the TxDOT South Travis Area Office at (512) 282-2113.

About Author

Megan Navarro (formerly Wehring) graduated from Texas State University in May 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. In June 2020, she started a summer internship at the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch through the Dow Jones News Fund and Texas Press Association. She then earned her way to a reporter position later that summer and now, she serves as the editor of the newspaper. Working for a small publication, Navarro wears multiple hats. She has various responsibilities including managing a team of reporters, making editorial decisions, overseeing social media posts, fact checking, writing her own articles and more. Navarro has a heart for storytelling and she believes that journalists are equipped to share the stories that are important to the community.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.