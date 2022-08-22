UPDATED: FM 2001 project on hold

[Editor’s Note: This post was updated at 11:55 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 to reflect that the project is temporarily on hold.]

Staff Report

BUDA – The FM 2001 project is temporarily on hold due to forecasted rain.

Updated information regarding the road closure/detour will be posted when it becomes available.

The Texas Department of Transporation (TxDOT) was originally set to close FM 2001 for approximately one week beginning on Monday, Aug. 22 — this would be east of Calle Alta Road and north of Satterwhite Road.

The roadway closure is needed to complete improvements at the tie-in of existing FM 2001 and the realignment of FM 2001 that is currently under construction, according to a news release

Travelers attempting to access I-35 and FM 2001 will utilize Old Goforth Road (CR 119) and Hillside Terrace (CR 133). Travelers should allow for additional time to navigate the detour route during this time period. Portions of existing FM 2001 will be available for local access only, as described on the detour map. Message boards reminding travelers of the upcoming road closure will be in place by Monday, August 15, 2002, and proper detour signage will be placed along the detour route to help travelers navigate the detour to arrive at their destinations.

For any questions regarding the road closure or detour, please contact the TxDOT South Travis Area Office at (512) 282-2113.