HCLHD investigates Monkeypox case at Texas State

Staff Report

SAN MARCOS — An individual in the Texas State University community has tested positive for Monkeypox.

Dr. Emilio Carranco, Chief Medical Officer and Director of the Student Health Center, sent an emergency notification email to the Texas State faculty, staff and students in the morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 23, to inform them of the situation.

The individual lives off campus and will remain in isolation until the rash heals and is no longer contagious as recommended by CDC guidelines, according to the email. The Hays County Local Health Department (HCLHD) will conduct a case investigation and assist in identifying and contacting close contacts of the positive case.

“While the risk of exposure to Texas State campuses remains low, this notice is being sent to comply with requirements of the Clery Act,” Carranco said in the email. “The university will carefully analyze any subsequent or additional Monkeypox reports on a case-by-case basis and will issue additional notices only if other significant factors warrant such notification.”

To prevent Monkeypox infection and spreading to others, the university community is encouraged to take the following steps: