Buda FD receives donation

By Megan Wehring

BUDA – Good deeds deserve proper recognition.

The Buda Fire Department received a $150 check from Texas Farm Bureau Insurance as a “thank you” for the work on Cheryl Day’s property. The funds will be used for the department’s loss prevention program.

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance pays fire departments this amount when the department works at a fire in rural areas involving property insured by them, according to a news release.

The company believes fire departments have contributed time to both reduce the amount of loss and prevent fires.