County discusses voting locations

By Amira Van Leeuwen

HAYS COUNTY –The Hays County commissioners were briefed on the county’s voting locations on Tuesday.

Hays County will have 14 polling locations for early voting and 40 for Election Day, according to Elections Administrator Jennifer Doinoff (formerly Anderson). Voters can report to any of the locations, no matter what precinct they reside in.

“I know that we’ve gone through a lot of great work to build trust in our process; I know we have as a county, I’ve seen it literally firsthand, front row,” Judge Ruben Becerra commented.

Doinoff explained that her staff has listened to the concerns of residents and continued to work on the process.

“Our voting system and processes, we have been working on them every single time we come to court,” Doinoff said. “We hear comments, we see what the public wants [and]we work to build those processes to strengthen the security of our elections. We are extremely interested in having secure elections, just as the speakers who come to court here. There may be differences of opinion in law and how that law is implemented. I’m happy to talk with anybody who comes and wants to comment in commissioners court about what we are doing here, the legalities of it and what our stance is on that.”

However, resident Mary Mitchell, who has worked the polls in the county for over ten years has doubts.

“I, and many other people I visit with, have lost faith in our election process, and many more people each day are opening their eyes to the growing evidence of corruption being exposed in many counties here in Texas all over,” Mitchell said during the citizen comment period.

Mitchell had hoped to hear from the election office acknowledging the need for sequentially numbered ballots printed on secure paper, per the Texas Election code 52.062, with the judge’s signature on every ballot, per Texas Election code 62.008, to reestablish precinct voting locations and to retain all records pertaining to the 2020 election past the 22-month mandatory statute for continuing investigation.

“If we don’t get a handle on making sure our election process is honest and true, we all lose,” Mitchell said. “And the waning confidence people have will continue to erode even further.”

For more information about the upcoming election, please visit https://hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections/nov-22-general/.