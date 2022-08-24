Fentanyl pills appear in Kyle

By Megan Wehring

KYLE –The Kyle Police Department has responded to at least 16 overdoses relating to fentanyl this year, with seven of those resulting in death – the largest presence of fentanyl and other street drugs seen in the city.

Kyle PD warns the public that many of the overdoses, including some deaths, involve teenagers ranging from 14 to 18 years old. Most teenagers are getting access to the pills by buying them through phone apps – sellers are advertising using various applications, and they arrange for transactions in-person.

“Parents need to talk to their kids about the dangers of these drugs,” said Chief Jeff Barnett. “The pills are street drugs and are not made in a medical laboratory. The youths, we have been told, know they are taking mixed pills containing fentanyl, but choose to do so. They believe taking small pieces of the pills makes them safe, but that is not true. The kids should be asked to report anyone trying to sell them drugs to school staff, their parents, and/or the police. Do not touch or take the drugs.”

Parents should have direct, honest conversations about the dangers of taking any medications that are not prescribed by a doctor.

“Many illegal drugs, usually marijuana products, are disguised as candy and other edible products,” Barnett added. “These pills may be described by a number of legitimate pill names and may have a similar color and/or makings. We see these pills being sold to young teens, so middle school children certainly need to hear the warnings. Parents should decide when the time is right for their children, but they need to know this is a topic common among young teens.”

The pills can cause death even on the first use or try. Small slivers of a pill that may contain enough fentanyl can cause death or a serious medical emergency.

“In addition to taking any immediate medical steps necessary for their health and safety, they should immediately take control of their child’s activities and whereabouts,” Barnett said. “It is recommended that they monitor their child’s phone chats, social media, gaming, and other phone applications and communication.”

The detectives and narcotics investigators with Kyle PD are working to find the source and suppliers of the pills. They partner with other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

“We will file all appropriate charges related to the possession and distribution of the dangerous pills,” Barnett said. “We will also file any appropriate charges on a person or persons responsible for selling any pill or substance that causes death or serious injury to another person. Sellers should be aware that we may likely charge them with very criminal violations should they be responsible for selling or delivering a drug or substance that causes the death or injury to another person. We have trained officers available to speak to schools, civic organizations and other groups in order to share this and other valuable safety information.”