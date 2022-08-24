Margarita Salsa Fest coming to Buda

By CJ Vetter

BUDA – Get the chips ready, and salt handy.

Margarita Salsa Fest is coming to Buda for a daylong festival full of, you guessed it, margaritas and salsa.

The event will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Buda Amphitheater and will be full of snacking and rocking out to live music.

Originally started in Waco, the festival found its way to Buda, and will be debuting with over 25 different margaritas and salsas for attendees to try, as well as a line of artists including Pat Green, Mike and the Moonpies and Shaker Hymns. There will also be a full bar, vendors and food trucks on-site.

Pat Green will also be releasing his first album in seven years titled, “Miles and Miles of You.”

“I’ve produced this festival for 25 years in Waco, but this is its first year in Buda,” said Greg Henry, event producer. “It did perform well in Waco, and I want to start building it here, and continue it here, for years to come.”

Henry, who has had his hand in the previous Buda Crawfest and Texas Brewers Fest, intends to continue to develop this series of events as a way to bring tourism to the town. Margarita Salsa Fest will be the capstone in the series, and serve as a way to finish off the summer with a bang.

“I think the city of Buda will draw people in to the new amphitheater. I’ve had four people tell me how great the name is,” Henry said. “I’m a dad, and if I can go to what typically happens in Austin in Buda, it’s less I have to drive or spend on a babysitter. It’s mainly to get people to come to Buda who wouldn’t come normally.”

General admission is $25 for adults, while children 12 and under have free admission. There are a limited number of VIP tickets going for $100, which offer access to a VIP areas, a private bar, restroom and viewing area, as well as tables and chairs. For more information, visit visitbuda.com.