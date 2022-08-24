Masonic Lodge honors Buda Fire Chief

By Brittany Anderson

BUDA — A local community hero was recently recognized for his nearly 30 years of service in Buda.

Buda Masonic Lodge #800 honored Clay Huckaby, Buda Fire Chief, on Aug. 15 with the Community Builder Award, the highest Masonic Lodge award given to a non-Mason.

Jim Hollis, past Lodge master, explained that the award is for someone who has done something worthy in their community, whether because it is their job or they just love doing it.

“It’s not something they have to do. People get a reward for what they do and the time and effort they spend,” Hollis said. “God knows that Huckaby has been involved here [in Buda]. If anybody has brought anything to the community, it’s certainly him,” adding that the Lodge looks to award those who bring something to the community rather than take from it.

Huckaby has proven to be a “very worthy candidate” of the award, said past Lodge master Bert Bronaugh. Huckaby is currently in his 29th year of being involved with the Buda Fire Department, first joining in 1993 as a volunteer and working his way up to captain and assistant fire chief before becoming fire chief in 2003.

Bronaugh said that under Huckaby’s leadership, the department has grown from what was a volunteer organization to operating three fully staffed, 24-hour stations. He has helped facilitate over $1.5 million in grants from the Department of Homeland Security, which has helped with additional staffing and equipment.

Huckaby has also worked on the state level, helping to develop and pass new legislation, testifying before House committees at the State Capitol and remaining a strong voice for the Texas Fire Chiefs Association.

“This is one very important aspect for all fire departments and emergency service districts right now — where funding comes from, and how they are allowed to gather funding and address the needs of the community,” Bronaugh said.

This also isn’t the first time Huckaby’s efforts have been recognized. In 2009, he was named Citizen of the Year by the Buda Area Chamber of Commerce. In 2010, he was named Fire Chief of the Year by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association, and in 2011, he was one of the International Association of Fire Chief’s top 10 career chiefs in the nation.

Current Lodge master James Russell presented Huckaby with the Community Builder Award alongside the same award given to his late father James Huckaby in 2010. They are the only father-son duo to have received this award in Buda, which Hollis said will likely be a while before they have this unique situation again.

“I can’t say this is all my award. It’s these gentlemen [Buda Fire Department] that make this award happen,” Huckaby said. “These are the individuals that make Buda FD what it is. It’s not me that makes it happen every day. We’re never looking for recognition. We do what needs to be done. … I’ve always just decided to put my community first and give back, just like my dad did. That’s what we were taught, and that’s what I continue to do. … I’m honored to get this award and carry on what my dad started.”