Boy Scout Troop 967 in Buda retired over 170 flags on Aug. 26 at Bradfield Village Park. The troop received around 16 large bags from the city that were taken from the American Flag Decommissioning Drop Box, created by Eagle Scout Kameron Welma for his Eagle Scout project. The troop has not been able to retire flags since COVID and the drought, but plans on doing it more often as possible. Pictured is VFW Post 12161 Commander Steve Cagle, third from right, with Troop 967.