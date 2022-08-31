DSISD approves adding SRO

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Dripping Springs ISD is adding an additional school resource officer (SRO) for its campuses.

On Monday, Aug. 29, the DSISD Board of Trustees approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office for an additional SRO, as the district has only had three since 2019.

DSISD will pay $17,331 per deputy per quarter or $51,992 total for the first three quarters of services, according to the agreement.

“The county commissioners’ office, for this MOU, is agreeing to split this position with us 50/50,” said Superintendent Holly Morris-Kuentz. “It’s a change from some of our officers because they are being funded in part by the county, understanding that school districts are looking for ways to add SROs and to add support for all of their schools for safety. We appreciate them helping us to add another position this year, they have committed for the next two years to split-fund for us this way.”

This is the only officer that is split-funded this way, Morris-Kuentz clarified, as the other officers are funded differently.

Another MOU addressing an overview of all of the positions will be brought back to the DSISD Board of Trustees in September.