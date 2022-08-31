Login
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
Navigate
Home
News
Buda
Kyle
Dripping Springs
Wimberley
Hays County
Community
Business
Obituaries
Featured
August 31, 2022
News Flash: 08/31 Episode
Recent
August 31, 2022
Tips on sleep and nutrition for students
August 31, 2022
Boy Scouts resume flag retirements
August 31, 2022
Nonprofit and volunteer of the year recognized
Sports
Hays Hawks
Lehman Lobos
Dripping Springs Tigers
Wimberley Texans
Johnson Jaguars
Featured
July 27, 2022
Hays alumnus heads to Major League
Recent
August 31, 2022
Johnson football
August 31, 2022
Hays defeats Akins, 64-14
August 31, 2022
DS volleyball wins 3-0
Opinion
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Editorials
Classifieds/Ads
Browse Listings
Add Listing
Service Ads
Public Notices
Current Issue
Hays Free Press archives
News-Dispatch archives
Echo archives
Special Editions archives
Contact Us
Subscribe
You are at:
Home
»
Sports
»
Hays Hawks
»
Hays defeats Akins, 64-14
Chris Bruce (#23) and Kaiden Richardson (#43) take down Akins #8.
Hays defeats Akins, 64-14
By
Staff Report
on
August 31, 2022
Hays Hawks
,
Sports
Photos by Katelyn Pesina
Photos by Katelyn Pesina Hays Hawks and Akins Eagles participate in the coin toss.
Chris Bruce (#23) and Kaiden Richardson (#43) take down the Akins QB.
Zach Obara (#20) and Isaac Smith (#15) celebrate a touchdown.
Akins Eagles
Hays Hawks Football
About Author
Staff Report
Related Posts
August 31, 2022
Johnson football
August 31, 2022
DS volleyball wins 3-0
August 31, 2022
Texans clip Canyon Lake Hawks
Comments are closed.