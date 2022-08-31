Judge Becerra creates film advisory board

Staff Report

HAYS COUNTY – Hays County is working to become more film-friendly.

After returning from the Texas Film Commission Conference earlier this year, Anita Collins, executive assistant to the county judge, brought several recommendations including creating a film advisory board – which has acquired full support from Judge Ruben Becerra.

“I will support the moving picture industry in any way possible in Hays County,” Becerra said in a news release. “When Anita, who has been in the film industry for decades before she was on my staff, makes a recommendation, I listen.”

Collins thought a film advisory board would bring together film professionals throughout the county to network and support one another, while making Hays County more attractive to film productions. Collins and Victoria Vargas, the Kyle Film Friendly liaison and interim director of economic development, both attended the Texas Film Commission Conference.

Vargas has seen the influx of production companies in Kyle and Hays County.

“Hays County has long been a filming destination, but most recently we are catching the eye of larger name companies such as HBO Max, AMC and the CW to name a few,” Vargas said. “With the creation of a Film Advisory Board for the county, we are preparing ourselves for future film opportunities and welcoming the positive economic impact it will have on the county.”

Collins quickly identified about 25 Hays County film professionals with whom she had worked.

“I sent out invitations asking that if anyone knew of any other film professionals who lived or worked in Hays County, to send me their contact information,” Collins said. “Before I knew it, I had more than doubled my list.”

Collins will serve as the chair of the Hays County Film Advisory Board and Vargas will serve as vice-chair. Anyone in the film industry interested in becoming involved may send their name, email, phone, and profession to anita.collins@co.hays.tx.us.