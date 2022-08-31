SFA announces HCISD as distinguished partner

By Amira Van Leeuwen

HAYS COUNTY — Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA) announced that Hays CISD will be the university’s partner for inclusion in its Distinguished High School Program.

SFA’s Distinguished High School Program partners with independent school districts to offer unique opportunities that include guaranteed admission and enhanced services to eligible students.

According to a press release, top-ranking graduates from high schools in the district will be automatically eligible for scholarships worth up to $20,000 including a $50 application fee waiver. Seniors ranked in the top 30% of their class are also guaranteed admission to SFA.

Students from partner schools automatically receive scholarship money for up to four years based on their class rank. Students who apply to SFA from distinguished program schools and students ranked in the top 10% of their class will also receive $5,000 per year. Students ranked in the 11-25% of their class with a 3.0 GPA or higher will receive $3,000 per year.

“I’m proud of how many barriers our Distinguished High School Program is able to break down for students wishing to continue their education journey,” said Dr. Steve Westbrook, interim SFA president. “It’s one more layer in SFA’s expansive approach to making higher education affordable and accessible, and we’re thrilled to welcome Hays CISD as a partner excited to join us in that pursuit.”

Tim Savoy, chief communications officer for HCISD, said they work closely with a number of colleges for various programs like the University of Texas On-Ramps program, Austin Community College for dual credit courses and Texas State for teacher fellows’ programs.

“[The program] is to help remove barriers to enrolling in college for those who do graduate,” Savoy said.

The program also includes additional financial aid assistance to students with high financial needs; a special, tailored campus visit; and an assigned admissions counselor to serve students throughout the college-enrollment process.

Dr. Eric Wright, Hays CISD superintendent and three-time SFA graduate said he is proud that HCISD is partnering with SFA.

“The opportunity this will create for our students is extraordinary,” Dr. Wright said.

Submission of a scholarship application is not required, and those interested in applying to SFA can visit sfasu.edu/apply or call (936) 468-2504.