Tigers travel to play powerhouse Vandergrift HS

By Albert Sanchez

DRIPPING SPRINGS — The stands were near capacity at the Friday, Aug. 26 Dripping Springs High School vs. Vandegrift High School away game.

The game went back and forth and the Tigers battled the Vipers to the very end. The score was tied at 20-20 with three seconds left on the clock.

Senior Tiger #7 Walker Wright came in the game to attempt a 42-yard field goal. As Wright approached the ball, the Vipers’ coach called a time out. Walker re-grouped and made the winning 42-yard field goal.

The final score was Tigers 23 and Vipers 20. The Tigers will play their first home game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against San Antonio Wagner High School.

Game stat highlights are as follows:

• Sr. QB – #16 Austin Novosad was 18 out of 30 attempts for 247 yards

• Sr. #8 Garon Duncan had 9 rec. for 129 yards and 1 touchdown

• Sr. #25 Boston Papp had 4 rec. for 49 yards and 1 touchdown

• Sr. #23 Cade Curry had 11 carries for 57 yards