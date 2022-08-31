Tips on sleep and nutrition for students

By Megan Wehring

HAYS COUNTY–A local doctor provides families with tips regarding sleep and nutrition, as students are back in school.

Sleep is essential at any age. However, according to the Sleep Foundation, younger ages need even more sleep.

Recommendations say that preschoolers (three to five-years-old) need 10-13 hours, six to 13-year-olds need nine-11 hours, 14 to 17-year-olds need eight to 10 hours and young adults (18 to 25-years-old) need seven to nine hours.

“We aren’t our best selves when we don’t get enough sleep, and that is true for kids too,” said Dr. Emily Fisher, a pediatrician at Baylor Scott & White in Buda. “Without enough sleep, kids can have trouble focusing, often have more behavioral disturbances, and will struggle more in school both academically and behaviorally.”

A new school year is a good time to get into routines, Fisher added.

“Make sure bedtime/lights-out is approximately the same time every night, approximately 10-12 hours before wake-up time, depending on the child’s age,” Fisher said. “Have a bedtime routine that is approximately the same every night, and will be age dependent. For example, small kids may have to brush their teeth, bathe, [have]stories [read to them]and then bed whereas, older kids or teenagers may have a more screen off time, bath/shower, quiet reading, journaling or drawing before bed.”

Kids who are not getting sufficient sleep could have behavior issues at school – this can often look like symptoms of attention deficit disorder (ADD) or start showing signs of moodiness or struggling in school and/or relationships.

Fisher said that parents should help their kids develop healthy sleep habits, including little to no screen time before bed.

“Cell phones or other portable devices should be stored and charged in a common place like the kitchen or living room, where they are off limits until the next day,” Fisher said. “Bedtime should be a quiet, relaxing time in the house. Repetition improves this. Of course, if TV or cell phones have been used around bedtime, the first few days or weeks of removing them will be challenging. But after it becomes normal, everyone should start to sleep and rise better. These changes will help adults as well if they model this behavior for their kids.”

A small dose of Melatonin can be used occasionally for children, Fisher explained, but any regular use or higher doses should be discussed with the child’s doctor.

Fisher also discussed nutrition when it comes to children and school.

Children need a nutritious breakfast and lunch every day to “learn, grow and thrive,” Fisher said. School-based meals or meals brought from home are sufficient as long as they are nutritious with protein, fruits and/or vegetables, healthy fats and water.

“Try to limit processed treats or desserts in lunches and save them for special occasions,” Fisher said.

While some people skip it, breakfast is still considered to be the most important meal of the day. Breakfast breaks the overnight fasting period, according to Better Health Channel, and it replenishes the supply of glucose to boost energy levels and alertness – while providing other essential nutrients required for good health.

“If breakfast isn’t yet a habit in the home, starting simple is best,” Fisher explained. “Anything can be eaten for breakfast: dinner leftovers, a piece of fruit and some nuts, a piece of bread or toast with topping like peanut butter, avocado, cheese or meat. Have it ready in the fridge or on the counter – If there is time to eat it at home, great. If not, grab it for the bus, car or waiting for school to start. Smoothies made ahead and in the fridge to go in resealable jars can be a quick, healthy option.”

Fisher also provided parents with some options for healthier snacks that they can pack in their kid’s lunchboxes: dried/fresh fruit, cucumbers, sweet peppers, carrot sticks, broccolis and dips. Chips or other “salty fillers” are not advised.

Lastly, Fisher said that parents should make sure that their student athletes have been seen by their healthcare provider for their annual and sports physicals. They should have good shoes, essential equipment and a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated. Healthy, high-protein snacks like salted nuts and fresh or dried fruits are the way to go for after practice.