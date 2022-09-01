Suspect in custody after incident in Wimberley

By Megan Wehring

WIMBERLEY — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office brought a suspect into custody after responding to an isolated incident Wednesday in Wimberley.

According to Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, the suspect was armed with a rifle and revolver near the 4800 block of Mount Sharp Road on Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office warned residents on social media that the road was to be closed “for an unforeseen length of time” in the area of Mount Sharp and Mount Olive School Road to Mount Sharp and Ledgerock Road.

The road was opened later in the evening. The operation was concluded without incident and there was no danger to the public.

No additional details are available at this time. As more information is provided, the Hays Free Press will update the public.