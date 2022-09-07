Autopsy links 4th Hays CISD student death to fentanyl

Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright the following email to parents on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7, to address an autopsy that came back from a student death earlier in July showing fentanyl as the cause of death and additional fentanyl-related incidents.

Dear Hays CISD Family,

I have some important news to share with you regarding our fentanyl crisis. We are committed to keeping you informed and continuing to have those critical conversations at school and at home.

Additional Fentanyl Incidents at Hays CISD, Including 4th Attributable Student Death

Since we had our initial “Fighting Fentanyl” news conference on August 24, 2022, an autopsy has determined that the death of a Hays CISD student in early July was because of a fentanyl overdose. His death, a precious 15-year-old child, means that since summer, four Hays CISD students have died from likely fentanyl poisoning. In just the last week, we know of at least two Hays CISD students who were administered Narcan by paramedics, first responders, or school nursing staff. One suspected fentanyl poisoning was on campus and the other was at a student’s home.

Every one of our high schools has been affected by either a suspected fentanyl death or serious overdose requiring Narcan. Some of our middle schools have had students affected as well.

Local Impact Videos to Be Shown in Secondary Classes Friday (Opt-Out Option Available)

We will be publishing the first of our fentanyl education and impact videos on our social media Thursday morning, and then playing it in class for secondary students (middle and high schools) on Friday. We wanted you to see the videos in advance because they are powerful and deal with a serious subject matter. If you do not wish for your child to view this video in class, please complete the opt out form at: www.hayscisd.net/optout before 8:00 a.m. on Friday and we will honor your wishes. Additionally, our counselors have seen the video and are available for students who want to talk about their experiences with it. The video will be public, so it may have wide circulation in the community and on the news.

I must convey my heartfelt gratitude to the McConville family – Shannon and Darren – for their courage and their willingness to share with us their son Kevin’s story. Kevin would have been a Lehman High School senior this year, but died last month because of fentanyl.

View the video in English: www.hayscisd.net/fentanyl1E

View the video with Spanish subtitles: www.hayscisd.net/fentanyl1S

Or watch on YouTube at:

English version: https://youtu.be/HgeuchQiyR8

Spanish version: https://youtu.be/HVOWQeiNU38

Not Just a Hays CISD Problem

Let me close by saying we owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to our partners in law enforcement and our friends who are first responders with fire and EMS. They, along with our school nurses and counselors, are on the front lines of fighting fentanyl. This is a problem everywhere, not unique to our school district or communities. We, however, choose to confront this crisis with everything in our power, including using our voices to educate and make people aware.

The conversation continues at: www.hayscisd.net/fentanyl.

Sincerely,

Eric