One dead in fatal accident on Fitzhugh Road

By Megan Wehring 

DRIPPING SPRINGS – A fatal accident closed down Fitzhugh Road near Crossroads Drive in Dripping Springs over the weekend. 

At approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers responded to the crash on West Fitzhugh Road. A 2009 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound (at 45 miles per hour) when it traveled off the road to the right onto the grassy shoulder and then back onto the road into the westbound lane of traffic. 

The Honda collided with a 2016 Toyota 4 Runner, which was traveling westbound around a curve at the time. 

The driver of the Honda, identified as Michael Faraj, 25, from Dripping Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene by JP John Burns. A copy of the crash part can be obtained once the investigation is complete at https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/app/home/welcome

No other information is available at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.

