Single-lane closure on Yarrington Road

HAYS COUNTY — A Hays County contractor will implement a single-lane closure on Yarrington Rd. east of I-35 to perform open-cut drainage work beginning Thursday, Sept. 8, and ending Friday, Sept. 9, weather permitting.

This work will be performed with flaggers to ensure traffic in both directions is able to safely move around the operation. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times with the use of flaggers and this operation will only be active from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

The image below shows the area where the work will be performed (courtesy of Hays County).