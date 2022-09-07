Texans defeat the Warriors

Before a large home crowd, the Wimberley Texans hosted the Pieper Warriors on Friday, Sept. 2. The Texans defeated the Warriors 35-0. The Texans are now 2-0 for the season and their next game will be Sept. 9 against Brock High School, in Waco. Pictured is Texan #65 Sr. Noah Haussecker and Sr. #25 Johnny Ball clearing the way as Soph. QB #2 Cody Stoever hands the ball off to Jr. RB #9 Noah Birdsong for a few yards during the third quarter of the game. Sr. Birdsong had two carries for six yards and 10 yards receiving. Stoever was 10 out of 19 passes for 94 yards. Highlight stats – Sr. #24 Jack Boyle had 12 carries for 141 rushing yards and Sr. #25 Johnnie Ball had nine carries for 53 yards.